Are Russian Oligarchs Landing in Newburgh, New York?

Do you think they are shopping at the Newburgh Mall?

I don't think anyone knew what an oligarch was until a few months ago. The word has been in the media a lot lately. What the heck is an oligarch? An oligarchy is when a small group of people have control or a major say in ruling a government. In Russia rich business men can have some major political influence.

When the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated it wasn't long before Russia was hit with some serious economic sanctions. Russian oligarchs have had their large possessions and assets seized all over the world.

5 BBQ Restaurants to Try Near Newburgh, New York

5 Cannabis Dispensaries in the Hudson Valley