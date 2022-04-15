Syracuse University Carrier Dome Changing Names After 42 Years

A big change is coming to Syracuse New York. After more than 42 years, The Syracuse University Carrier Dome is getting a name change.

This news is according to online sports-business publication called Sportico, and CNY Central.

What Will The Dome Be Named?

The Dome will be named after JMA Wireless, which is a tech manufacturing company that is building a large campus in Syracuse.

How Was The Dome Named 42 Years Ago?

42 years ago, Carrier paid $2.5 million for naming rights to The Dome “in perpetuity.” If you don't know legal terms, that means forever.

Syracuse University has been fighting the “forever” deal with Carrier and now, "Sportico" reporter Eben Novy-Williams says an agreement is in place to drop Carrier and add JMA Wireless to Syracuse’s iconic stadium."

You can read more online here.

Barstool Sports Named This New York State College As Top Party School In The Nation

Barstool Sports recently named this New York State college as one of the top partying colleges in America. Coming in at Number 19, out of a list of 50, Syracuse University ranked in.

It's pretty cool that Syracuse made it into the top 20 on this list. This isn't the first time that Syracuse made a list like this.

Syracuse University made it on The Princeton Review's annual ranking of the best party schools in the country. SU, which was ranked the No. 1 party school in 2019 and 2014, has made The Princeton Review's list of top ten party schools since 2012.

You can read more about that online here.

