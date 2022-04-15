This week's resignation of New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin is the latest in a long line of political corruption in New York State.

Benjamin stepped down after being arrested on charges including bribery and falsification of records.

All in all, over the past two decades, we here in New York have elected more than 30 current or former politicians to positions where they would later be convicted of various acts of corruption.

From the State Assembly to the Governor’s office, here's a look at the Top 9 most noteworthy New York State ‘Crooks’:

Governor Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo resigned in August of 2021 after being accused of sexual harassment by at least 11 women. Cuomo repeatedly denied the allegations and was never criminally charged, despite investigations by several District Attorney's Offices.

Governor Eliot Spitzer

Spitzer announced his resignation after being caught in a prostitution sting in Washigton, DC. Spitzer served as governor from 2007 until his resignation in 2008.

U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner

Weiner served nearly 12 years in Congress, He had a dramatic and sordid fall from grace after he sent a lewd picture of himself over Twitter in 2011 and resigned after the behavior came to light.

NYS Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno

Bruno resigned his Senate seat in 2008 was later convicted on two felony counts. The US Supreme Court overturned his conviction; a later retrial resulted in acquittal

NYS Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos

Skelos resigned in 2015 after his arrested on federal corruption charges, along with his son. He was released from federal prison in 2021 on house arrest after contracting COVID-19 in prison

NYS Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver

Silver resigned following his arrest in February of 2015. He was convicted on 7 counts of Felony Corruption and served time in prison until his death in 2022.

NYS Senate Majority Leader Pedro Espada, Jr.

In 2012, Espada was sentenced before Judge Frederic Block in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, New York, to five years’ imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for theft of federal funds from Bronx-based non-profit healthcare clinics, and lying on his 2005 personal tax return.

NYS Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

Schneiderman resigned in 2018, hours after the New Yorker published an article detailing allegations of physical abuse. He currently teaches meditation in Manhattan

NYS Comptroller Alan Hevesi

Alan Helvesi resigned 2006 and was barred from politics in 2011. Hevesi, now 81, pleaded guilty to a corruption charge in a “pay to play” scheme involving the state Pension Fund during his time as comptroller. He served 19 months behind bars..

Top 9 Corrupt New York Politicans The resignation of New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin is the latest in a long line of political corruption in New York State. Over the past two decades, we here in New York have elected more than 30 current or former politicians to positions where they would later be convicted of various acts of corruption. Here are the Top 9.



Here's 7 Animals You Didn't Know Were Endangered At The Utica Zoo Who knew these vulnerable and endangered animals could be only found close to home at the Utica Zoo?