Keep Your Eyes Peeled In New York State For Invasive New Beetle

While the bug may be small, they sure leave a pretty noticeable sign where they are.

Ladies and Gentlemen, The Ambrosia Beetle

Alabama Pesticide Safety Education Program via Facebook Alabama Pesticide Safety Education Program via Facebook loading...

Springtime is feasting time for this pesky critter, and according to the USDA, they feed mainly on stressed, dying, or even dead trees. They are incredibly invasive. All over New York State, you might not see the beetles, but you easily could see the devastation they leave behind.

The Ambrosia Beetle is a small cylinder-shaped, 1/8- 3/16 inch long insect. Typically, they will be reddish-brown and in some cases completely black.

What Happens To The Trees When Infected

Soil, Plant Pest Center via Facebook Soil, Plant Pest Center via Facebook loading...

As the ambrosia beetle bored through the trees' wood, you'll see sawdust at the base of the tree along with small cylindrical items exiting from the bark.

How Can You Help?

136169892 Nastco loading...

The easiest way is to report any sighting you may see to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation when you see it. The DEC is out currently seeing traps and trying to prevent these pesky beetles from grasping ahold of New York trees as we speak.

How To Report A Sighting

Submitters' name, address, phone number, and email address.

Address where the specimen was found.

Details on where/how you found it.

A description of the damage caused by the insect or disease

When submitting at this link, provide pictures and as much detail as possible.

You even could email the photos and information to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov.

Those points for reporting aren't only for the Ambrosia Beetle, that goes for any bug that is causing damage.

