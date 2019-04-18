Beer, wine and axe throwing. You can do it all in Syracuse at Bad Axe Throwing.

Bad Axe Throwing is a place you and your friends can throw axes at what looks like a wooden dart board. Don't know how? There's coaches that'll have you throwing like a pro in no time. They'll also make sure no one throws an axe that's had too much to drink.

Photo Credit - Bad Axe Throwing

The world's largest axe throwing company began in Canada by CEO Mario Zelaya when he took the backyard pastime and opened a club in Ontario. 4 years later there's over 25 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Bad Axe Throwing is located on 70 Township Boulevard in Camillus, right off Hwy 5 where they saw the biggest open house in their history . "Thanks to all the incredible people in Syracuse and Camillus for all the love and support."

Photo Credit - Bad Axe Throwing

There are axe throwing leagues and for a limited time you can walk in and pick up throwing. All ages are welcome, so bring the kids and make it a family night out.

Ladies, this also sounds like a great place to let out all your frustrations, especially when the hormones are raging each month. I'm in. How bout you?

Learn more Badaxethrowing.com or at Bad Axe Throwing on Facebook .