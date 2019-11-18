Are You Ready for the Newest Beer from Labatt?

Okay, beer drinkers. Here it is: an Imperial Mango Guava Sour.

It’s the first Labatt beer to be canned in Buffalo, and it’s called "Year 1," in honor of the first anniversary of Labatt Brew House in downtown Buffalo, where the beer is being produced. The latest concoction follows lime, black cherry, and orange-infused products previously released by Labatt in what has become a flavorful trend in the beer business.

In case you're wondering what the word “imperial” means when it comes to beer, it's an indication that the beer is going to be big and bold. The hops and malt used during the brewing process are a lot greater, and the resulting beer can pack quite a punch--8% to 12% alcohol by volume.

The Labatt Brew House, and the adjoining Draft Room restaurant, opened last fall near the Key Bank Center (home of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres) in the city’s Cobblestone District. You can grab the first taste of the new brew there starting November 18th, then it will begin rolling into other bars and stores.