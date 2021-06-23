Labatt Cans Will Take On A More Eco-Friendly Look Immediately

If you've purchased a six-pack of beer in the last 30 years, you know they stay together with a handy plastic ring. The plastic that you know is going away on Labatt cans.

So...how will they keep the cans together?

They will still be held together with a set of plastic rings. They will look and feel the same as the old ones..but these will be "eco-friendly green plastic" rings called "Hi-Cone Ring Cycles."

What is a "Hi-Cone Ring Cycle?"

According to WIVB, the rings are recyclable. They're made with half recycled material and they're what they call photodegradable. It means they will actually begin to break down when they're exposed to UV light.

“By switching to recycled content, we’re taking one small step toward improving our environmental footprint,” - Janine Schoos, brand director for Labatt.

Do I have to do anything with them?

They are meant to be recycled by the consumer. So for instance if you get a six-pack that has one on it, there will be a website printed on the ring cycle. If you go to RingRecycleMe.com all the instructions are there. Some places in the United States already have areas that will collect them. However, if you prefer, you can send them through the mail with a prepaid label. They ask that you simply pack the ring cycles in a box, seal it up, attach the label and send it in the mail. This will ensure that the rings are disposed of and/or recycled correctly. It will keep them out of landfills and out of our oceans and waterways.

How soon will we see them?

You will start to see them right away. They're making the switch immediately.

It's a great way to make an impact on our environment. Not just ours, but the animals that live there too. And truthfully, saving them in a box seems a little bit easier than snipping them all up with a pair of scissors to make sure nothing gets stuck in them!

Check Out The 9 Best Patios Bars In Buffalo According To Yelp Summer weather is here in Western New York and that means we have about 3 to 4 months to get out and enjoy it.

Best Irish Pubs In Buffalo

Top 10 Places In Buffalo For Magaritas