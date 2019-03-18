April The Giraffe Gives Birth To Healthy Calf

Congratulations are in order for Central New York's and the world’s most famous giraffe! April the Giraffe gave birth to a healthy male calf at the Animal Adventure Park.

The baby was born for the world to watch on Saturday. According to the Animal Adventure Park the calf began emerging just prior to 11 a.m., and arrived on the ground at approximately 12:43 p.m. The newborn giraffe was steady and on its feet by 1:27 p.m., and nursing by 1:51 p.m. This is the second offspring for Oliver, April’s companion.

Park teams were onsite for the delivery, ready to assist as needed, and both April and her calf were promptly examined by Dr. Tim Slater, the park’s veterinarian. Park owner Jordan Patch said both mom and baby are doing wonderfully.

“Success! With an average 15-month gestation, we are thankful to have a healthy calf on the ground, nursing and bonding with mom. With wild giraffe numbers plummeting annually, every calf born counts,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “Captive management programs, with successful propagation initiatives, hold the bloodlines that can someday repopulate natural ranges, should we as humans learn to preserve and protect natural environments and their inhabitants. We are happy to be doing our part, as a small piece in a much larger puzzle that is conservation!”

This latest birth comes nearly two years after 1.2 million people tuned in live to witness Tajiri’s birth via the Giraffe Cam. A second giraffe barn was constructed late last year in order to allow Tajiri to remain at the park. The newly minted big brother, who will celebrate his second birthday on April 15th, is on his way to starting a family of his own. The park welcomed an adult female giraffe, now known as Johari, in January 2019.

April’s new baby is unnamed for now. A naming contest will soon launch, allowing fans to weigh in on the big decision. Proceeds from the naming contest will support giraffe conservation initiatives, the park’s annual Ava’s Little Heroes fundraiser and Animal Adventure Park.

Fans will soon get a chance to see the new baby in person! Animal Adventure Park is set to open for the 2019 season on May 1st.