Ever Wanted to Feed Lions? NY Animal Park Has Your Once in a Lifetime Chance

You can take an African Safari and feed the king of the jungle without even leaving New York state.

Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Animal Adventure Park's African lions for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The African lion encounter gets you inside the lion's home where you'll watch them take part in a training routine with their keepers.

See and feel the power of these remarkable beasts while learning about their amazing adaptations, anatomy, role in their natural environments, and need for conservation.

End the day with an unforgettable moment, feeding the lions Solomon, Ntsumi, and Bisa. Don't worry, you'll be safely behind state and federally required safety barriers.

Don't forget to bring your camera. You won't want to miss capturing this unforgettable moment.

African Lion Encounter

Take a behind the scenes tour of the interior of the lion house

Share a talk with our keepers to learn how and why exhibit features are built

Watch a special training routine with our lions and their keepers

Experience the thrill of a lifetime and feed the lions yourself

Children under 12 are not permitted to participate in the African lion encounter and anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Everyone is required to sign a waiver before entering.

The 30-minute encounter with the Royal family costs $125 per person and can be booked at Theanimaladventurepark.com/african-lion-encounter.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York also offers several unique opportunities. Get up close and personal encounters with a sloth or a giraffe. Paint with penguins or otters. You can even take a kangaroo walkabout.

The park is open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM. Get tickets and more details on the park at Theanimaladventurepark.com.

