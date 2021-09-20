Red Kangaroo Gives Birth at NY Animal Park in Miracle Moment Caught on Camera

Talk about a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. A red kangaroo gave birth at a New York animal park and the miracle moment was all caught on camera.

Guests on the Kangaroo Walkabout Encounter at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York were treated to an amazing experience of a red kangaroo giving birth to a bean-sized joey. "Once the hairless, pink joey is born, it climbs into the mother's pouch where it will do the majority of its development and growth for the next 5-6 months, before starting to really explore the outside world as the cute, furry, and gray joeys you are used to seeing at the park," the park shared on Facebook.

Christina and her son were the lucky guests to witness the miracle. "It took a moment to really confirm that's what we were seeing," said Christina. "But once I saw it wiggle I knew. It was truly an amazing experience. Our entire visit was so awesome."

You can visit the Animal Adventure Park and see all kinds of animals, including the new tigers Bao and Ming.

Credit - Animal Adventure Park

“These two cubs, brothers, will be companions to one another for life,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “Bao and Ming will serve as proud ambassadors for this majestic and beautiful endangered species, advancing our message of conservation through education by offering engaging animal exhibition.”

Can't make it to the park in Harpursville, New York? Watch them on the new Tiger Cub Cam.

