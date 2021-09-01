One Million Christmas Lights Will Brighten the Jungle at Animal Adventure Park This Christmas

The jungle will be brighter than ever this holiday season. Jungle Bells, the Christmas display at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York will have an additional half a million lights this year.

Jungle Bells, Holiday Lights will feature 1 million lights for the holiday season. Walk or drive under 3 illuminated tunnels with hundreds of twinkling lights and see the tallest fully lit Christmas tree in the area.

Credit - Jeff Miller/ Animal Adventure Park via Facebook

Take the kids to Santa's Workshop and don't forget your camera to take pictures with Santa on Fridays and Saturdays. The Snow Sisters will be celebrating the holidays every Sunday.

See and feed hundreds of animals, including live reindeer, penguins, and Oliver and Johari, the park's famous giraffes.

We are federally licensed by the USDA; ensuring that our animals, their care, and facilities meet the same standards of all USDA licensed zoos and aquariums in the US. We are also licensed by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and NYS Agriculture & Markets.

Jungle Bells walk-through experience will kick off on November 11 and run until January 2 every Thursday through Sunday from 4 PM to 9 PM. The drive-thru only experience is November 17, December 8, and 22 from 5 PM to 9 PM.

The lights display will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas day.

Tickets to Jungle Bells walk thru are only $12 per person. The drive-thru experience is $20 per car. Tickets for either event can be purchased at the park.

Get more details on Jungle Bells and everything the Animal Adventure Park has to offer at Theanimaladventurepark.com.

