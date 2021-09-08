Swig A Beer When Binghamton Brewery Takes Over Animal Adventure Park After Dark

Beer and zoo animals will make for a memorable experience and a great time in October.

Take the drive to the Binghamton area and enjoy a cool autumn night with Beer Tree Brewing Company when they take over Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville. The Animal Adventure Park is already a fun day trip idea in Central New York, now you'll get to sample some tasty craft brews.

Think about it, you'll be at a zoo after dark. One of the big highlights could be witnessing the nocturnal animals awake for the night. It will be a much different and certainly unique experience for sure. According to the Animal Adventure Park on Facebook, Beer Tree will be taking over the pavilion and turning it into a beer garden. But they also will have another spot in the park to fill up on some delectable beer too.

Like any beer festival type of event, that isn't going to be everything. Along with the craft brews flowing will be some great live music to enjoy from Kevin Ludwig. Beyond the music, there are going to be tons of local vendors on hand with all sorts of cool things for sale as well. You'll definitely need a delicious little snack to help keep you going though, that's all accounted for too with great food options.

The event is happening on October 2nd from 4:30 to 7:30, if you're already a member of the park, just bring a flashlight and get in free of charge. One thing worth knowing though, tickets cannot be purchased in advance. So show up with your flashlight, and have a blast!

