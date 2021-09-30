April The Giraffe Honored In Question On Popular Nightly Game Show

The world was taken by storm back in 2017 when the Animal Adventure Park of Harpursville, New York announced their giraffe, April, was pregnant. Millions became engulfed in her story and watched for hours awaiting the birth of the baby.

The news of April's passing shocked everyone earlier this year, but that does not mean she's been forgotten. In fact, she was honored in a pretty big way earlier this week on a national television game show.

Wednesday night, those who turned on their TVs to watch Jeopardy were surprised to see the following question pop up during the game:

"In 2017, more than 14 million people tuned in live on the day that April, one of these creatures, gave birth."

The answer? "What is a giraffe." Correct.

Her Memory is Honored With A Bronze Statue

April The Giraffe has received a bronze statue on the grounds of the Animal Adventure Park located in Harpursville, just outside of Binghamton, here in New York State.

The statue, along with a statue of Azizi, welcomed guests as the Animal Adventure Park opened their gates for their 9th season. The bronze statues were acquired by supporters of the park, and features a beautiful memorial planter.

Beautifully displayed just off of our giraffe yard and feeding deck; April will still greet our guests each visit"

TMZ report that April's ashes are in the memorial too. You can read more about the statue here.

What was your favorite memory with April? Let us know inside the station app.

