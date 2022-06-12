One of the great things about living in 2022 is the knowledge of how to accommodate people with special needs. Back in the day, there was not much support for people who need a little extra help and understanding in their day-to-day lives.

A great example: low-sensory events. If you aren't aware, sensory-friendly events are specifically for those with autism and other sensory sensitivities as a way of letting them have fun in an environment that is comfortable for them.

There are plenty that is in and around the Southern Tier.

Animal Adventure Park Low Sensory Evening

Animal Adventure regularly hosts Low Sensory Evenings including Friday, June 10th from 5:30 p.m. This is a special time for everyone with sensory sensitivities and other needs to come to the park and explore.

They'll be able to do this without the hustle and bustle of the daytime crowds, so they can relax and enjoy everything that Animal Adventure has to offer. They'll have access to all the aspects of the park including animal feedings, activities, and attractions.

This is designed for children and adults with autism and/or Sensory Processing Disorder and is open to anyone with any type of special need along with their family. They can enjoy the animals and facilities at a pace that suits everyone involved.

Destiny USA Sensory-Friendly Hour

Did you know that that massive mall up in Syracuse has something for those with sensory sensitivites? Well, they do.

On the first Sunday of each month, Destiny USA teams with Autism Alliance to put on a sensory-friendly hour.

People can come to Apex Entertainment in the mall for fun with quiet room, sensory-friendly toys, and reduced lighting and sound.

MOST (Museum of Science and Technology) in Syracuse

Museums are already pretty chill, but there's a section of the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology that dials it down even more.

On the third Saturday of every month from 4:30-8 p.m., MOST turns down the lights and sounds. One of the hallmark parts of this time is the sensory "Spacewalk" exhibit.

Additionally, the museum always offers Sensory Friendly kits in the shop that include headphones and more for anytime the museum is open, as well as kits to do low-sensory experiments at home.

Autism Nature Trail at Letchworth State Park

State parks are already pretty low on the sensory scale, but Letchworth State Park in Silver Lake has one event that takes it a step further.

The Autism Nature Trail is a one-mile loop with eight stations to entertain your kids -- ranging from quiet places to stop and think, to calm ones where kids can learn about the nature around them.

