Celebrate National Zoo Keeper Week At These 5 Zoos in Central NY

It's National Zoo Keeper Week and what better way to honor it then by checking out all the amazing zoos in Central New York.

Running from July 17th to the 23rd, it is a time for keepers to be recognized for all the hard work they put in every day. Here's a list of 5 you should check out!

The Utica Zoo - Utica

Known as one of the biggest staples of Utica, the zoo was originally opened back in the early 1900's. Still operating strongly after 100-years, the Utica Zoo is home to a variety of animals. And with all those animals comes many hard working zoo keepers as well.

The Utica Zoo has been using National Zoo Keeper week to highlight all of what their keepers are responsible for at the zoo. They have a busy schedule each day, so this is a great time to recognize them for all the hard they do.

Every Friday is Sunset Sips at the zoo this summer. Stop in from 5pm to 7pm for live music, drinks, and great food for everyone. Don't forget to visit all the animals while you are there too!

You can learn more about Zoo Keepers and The Utica Zoo by visiting their website, or following them on Facebook.

Rosamond Gifford Zoo - Syracuse

Also opened in 1914, the Rosamond Gifford Zoo has been welcoming in guests from all over the state and world for years. The park is actually ranked among the top 10% of zoos in the country.

The zoo keepers at Rosamond Gifford are proud to represent the zoo in every way. Their hard work never goes unnoticed, and they continue to bring magic to the park year after year.

You might have ‘herd’ about this ‘flock.’ If you haven’t, then you ‘otter’ know that we care for our animals with ‘pride.’ From claws to hooves and everything in between, you’re ‘takin’ about the large mammal team!

Learn more about the Zoo Keepers at the Rosamond Gifford by checking out their website or following their daily updates on Facebook.

The Wild Animal Park - Chittenango

This 12 acre park is jam packed with animals and certainly a fun time for anybody who visits. With a wide range of domestic and exotics animals from all over the world, it's a great place for adventure, learning, and hours of family fun.

Their zoo keeper team works around the clock to care for the animals in the park. Not only do they clean and feed the animals, but they are also responsible for enrichment and veterinary needs as well.

Pay them a visit and see how skilled the team really is! Learn more by visiting their website.

Animal Adventure Park - Harpursville

Another animal park that has SO MUCH to offer! Famously known as the home to April the Giraffe, the Animal Adventure Park is a day full of fun for any animal lover young or old.

The Park wants to thank all of their outstanding Animal Care and Facilities teams. It is because of them that the Animal Adventure dream can become a reality every single day.

Show them some love this summer by planning a visit to Harpursville. You'll be amazed by how much the park has to offer inside.

Get more details by visiting their website or following their Facebook.

Seneca Park Zoo - Rochester

Though a little west of Central New York, it is still an amazing zoo to plan a family visit.

Learn more about the Seneca Park Zoo by clicking here.

