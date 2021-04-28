April The Giraffe has received a bronze statue on the grounds of the Animal Adventure Park located in Harpursville, just outside of Binghamton, here in New York State.

The statue, along with a statue of Azizi, welcomed guests as the Animal Adventure Park opened their gates for their 9th season. The bronze statues were acquired by supporters of the park, and features a beautiful memorial planter.

Beautifully displayed just off of our giraffe yard and feeding deck; April will still greet our guests each visit"

TMZ report that April's ashes are in the memorial too.

The park broke the news on April 2nd 2021 that April died by euthanasia due to debilitating arthritis, she was 20 years old. Animal Adventure Perk has released a statement, here is a small portion:

April’s most recent veterinary exam identified the acceleration of April’s condition, prompting the determination that euthanasia was the humane and appropriate course of action. Following the euthanasia, her body was escorted to the Cornell University Veterinary School by the Patch family, where a necropsy will be completed. She will then be cremated, and her ashes will be returned to Animal Adventure Park. To gain a deeper understanding of April’s condition and this decision, please review the following details from her veterinary team and caretakers."

The world watched and waited day after day in April's late stages of pregnancy and 1.2 million watched her give birth to Tajiri in 2017 and again with Azzi in 2019, who unexpectedly passed away at the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park. Overall April had 4 live calves.

You can now check out the statues at the Animal Adventure Park.