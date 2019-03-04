Applebee’s March Drink Of The Month

Applebee's Grill & Bar

May you have the 'Luck of the Irish' with the 'Neighborhood Drink of the Month.'

Applebee's March adult beverage is the $2 Absolut Rainbow Punch is made with Absolut vodka, green apple, lemon, ginger, topped with a candy rainbow or indulge in $1 Hurricane.

Drink enough of these and you might find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow! The $2 Absolut Rainbow Punch and  Dollar Hurricanes (available until Fat Tuesday)  are available every day at these 9 locations in CNY. Cheers!

  • Applebee's New Hartford
    4755 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413
  • Applebee's Utica
    300 Riverside Center, Utica, NY 13502
  • Applebee's Rome
    1794 Black River Blvd., Rome, NY 13440
  • Applebee's Herkimer
    630 W. State Street, Herkimer, NY 13350
  • Applebee's Dewitt
    3189 Erie Blvd.East, Dewitt, NY 13214
  • Applebee's North Syracuse
    628 S Main Street, North Syracuse, NY 13212
  • Applebee's Oneonta
    5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta, NY 13820
  • Applebee's Liverpool
    3975 Route 31, Liverpool, NY 13090
  • Applebee's Camillus
    5241 W. Genessee Street, Camillus, NY 13031
Source: Applebee’s March Drink Of The Month
