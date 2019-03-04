Applebee’s March Drink Of The Month
May you have the 'Luck of the Irish' with the 'Neighborhood Drink of the Month.'
Applebee's March adult beverage is the $2 Absolut Rainbow Punch is made with Absolut vodka, green apple, lemon, ginger, topped with a candy rainbow or indulge in $1 Hurricane.
Drink enough of these and you might find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow! The $2 Absolut Rainbow Punch and Dollar Hurricanes (available until Fat Tuesday) are available every day at these 9 locations in CNY. Cheers!
- Applebee's New Hartford
4755 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413
- Applebee's Utica
300 Riverside Center, Utica, NY 13502
- Applebee's Rome
1794 Black River Blvd., Rome, NY 13440
- Applebee's Herkimer
630 W. State Street, Herkimer, NY 13350
- Applebee's Dewitt
3189 Erie Blvd.East, Dewitt, NY 13214
- Applebee's North Syracuse
628 S Main Street, North Syracuse, NY 13212
- Applebee's Oneonta
5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta, NY 13820
- Applebee's Liverpool
3975 Route 31, Liverpool, NY 13090
- Applebee's Camillus
5241 W. Genessee Street, Camillus, NY 13031