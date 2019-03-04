Applebee’s March Drink Of The Month

May you have the 'Luck of the Irish' with the 'Neighborhood Drink of the Month.'

Applebee's March adult beverage is the $2 Absolut Rainbow Punch is made with Absolut vodka, green apple, lemon, ginger, topped with a candy rainbow or indulge in $1 Hurricane.

Drink enough of these and you might find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow! The $2 Absolut Rainbow Punch and Dollar Hurricanes (available until Fat Tuesday) are available every day at these 9 locations in CNY. Cheers!