Watch Bear Break Into Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, NY

Mark this down as something the Hudson Valley doesn't see every day.

If you've been paying close attention, or live in Dutchess County (more specifically the Fishkill/Beacon area), you would know that there has been a black bear spotted almost every week for the last month or so.

A bear has been seen near the Fishkill Marriot and in the area near Castle Point VA Hospital. And we get it, bears are a normal part of life here in the Hudson Valley. We're not sure if it's one bear or a family of bears, but one bear, in particular, found itself in a little bit of trouble earlier this week.

Vito Cafagna shared a quick video in the East Fishkill Community Forum on Facebook of a black bear climbing the fence at Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill. We asked Vito about the video and he tells us he's new to the area and it was quite the sight to see. He said:

Seeing all of my new wildlife neighbor animal friends in their natural habitat has been one of the best parts about moving to the Hudson Valley from Westchester.

Seeing a bear "break in" to a prison is quite the welcome to the Hudson Valley, I'd say. With that being said, welcome to the Hudson Valley Vito!

Take a look at the wild video below:

And as a reminder, the Department of Environmental Conservation reminds you that black bears are common in the Hudson Valley. If you are to cross paths with a black bear the DEC recommends the following steps to safely get away and avoid human-bear conflict:

Use noise to scare bears away: Yell, clap, or bang pots immediately upon sighting a bear near your campsite.

Stay calm: Walk slowly and speak in a loud and calm voice.

Leave slowly: Cautiously back away from the bear and leave the area.

