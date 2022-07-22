One Hot Spot! New York Shop Has Third Huge Lottery Winner in Last 5 Months

If you're going to buy a lottery ticket, you may want to do it at one lucky store in New York where they've had three huge winners in the last five months.

Smokes for Less in Fishkill, New York is one hot spot. A second Cash for Life winning lottery ticket was sold at the Dutchess County shop that's already had a Mega Millions winner.

The winning numbers for the Thursday, July 21 drawing were:

7-10-19-21-54 +4

The second place winning ticket is worth $1,000 a week for life.

Second Cash for Life

The first winning Cash for Life ticket sold at the Smokes 4 Less shop was for the Sunday, March 27 drawing. The winner hit all 5 numbers and the Cash Ball, scoring $1,000 a DAY for life. Less than a month later a Mega Millions winner came out of the same store.

Two winning million-dollar tickets were sold for the Friday, April 22 Mega Millions drawing. One in Florida and one in New York, at the Smokes for Less.

Retailers receive a 6% commission on winning Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets but no bonuses are handed out like in other states across the country. A letter was sent to Governor Kathy Hochul earlier this year, asking for a 1% increase in commission rates for retail stores in New York.

Historic Mega Millions

The Mega Millions jackpot is now the third highest in its 20-year history after there was no winner in the latest drawing.

The jackpot for the Friday, July 22, Mega Millions drawing is estimated to be $660 million or nearly $378 million in a lump sum, making it the fifth largest prize ever offered and the largest since $1.050 billion was won in Michigan in 2021. The highest Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

Largest Mega Millions Jackpots

$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 South Carolina

$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 Michigan

$660 million 7/22/2022 ?

$656 million 3/30/2012 Illinois, Kansas, Maryland

$648 million 12/17/2013 California & Gerogia

$543 million 7/24/2018 California

$536 million 7/8/2016 Indiana

$533 million 3/30/2018 New Jersey

$522 million 6/7/2019 California

$516 million 5/21//2021 Pennsylvania

2022 Mega Millions Winners

There have only been four Mega Millions jackpots in 2022, one in New York back in March.

$426 million — January 28; South California

$128 million — March 8; New York

$110 million — April 12; Minnesota

$20 million — April 15; Tennessee

If you're going to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket for Friday's historic drawing, you may want to get it at Smokes 4 Less.

