There is that old saying, 'when you're hot, you're hot.' Sometimes it just goes that way. Well, a small smoke shop in New York is red hot! They have sold 4 winning lottery tickets for more than $50,000 since Christmas and the biggest was a monster prize!

According to a report by Brian Huebert on dailyfreeman.com, Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill, New York, sold a Pick 10 ticket worth the biggest prize so far out of the shop. The winning ticket was sold on Wednesday, March 2nd and is worth a whopping $500,000. According to the New York Lottery website, the odds of winning a Pick 10 are 1 in 8,911,711. Big odds seem to be defied at this lottery outlet.

Now, you may want to head down to the Dutchess County store, located in a shopping center at 982 Main Street in Fishkill, to get as much luck as you can. As 104.5 FM The Team reported a few weeks ago, Smokes 4 Less sold three 3rd prize winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each between Christmas Day and February 12th.

Two of the three winners came twice within eight days. Even more shocking, those tickets were sold on Christmas Day and New Year's Day! Both were third-prize winners worth $50,000 before tax withholding. The winning ticket on Christmas Day was one of four third-prize winners sold in New York that day. According to the New York Lottery website, the odds of winning the Powerball's third prize are 1 in 913,129.18. I don't know, it may be worth a trip down to Fishkill to see if the smoke shop stays hot!

