Release Date Announced for Syracuse-Filmed Vince Vaughn Movie

Shot over the span of about two months in the Syracuse area last year, a new movie called "The Binge" with Vince Vaughn was picked up by Hulu and will be airing at the end of August.

"The Binge" is the latest movie filmed by the Syracuse-based production company, American High.The comedy film, directed by Jeremy Garelick and written by Jordan VanDina, will be released Friday, Aug. 28 on Hulu.

The last movie to be filmed with American High starred Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly called "Big Time Adolescence." That film is also available via Hulu and can be streamed now.

According to Syracuse.com, the plot puts a funny twist on the premise of “The Purge” horror movie series: “Set in a time where all drugs and alcohol are illegal, the only day anyone can participate in the ‘fun’ is on Binge day.” The movie follows three friends as they turn 18 and are eligible to participate in the Big Binge Party for the first time.

You might recognize several locations in the film. It was shot at a bunch of places in the Syracuse area, including Onondaga Lake Parkway, Carnegie Library, Hanover Square, Clinton Square, a house in the village of Liverpool, Village Burger, a bridge in Van Buren, the Greater Syracuse Soundstage (formerly known as the nano film hub in DeWitt), and the former A.V. Zogg Middle School in Liverpool, now known as Syracuse Studios.

The movie stars Skyler Gisondo (Santa Clarita Diet), Eduardo Franco (American Vandal), and Dexter Darden (The Maze Runner) along with Vince Vaughn.

It's always exciting to see Central New York be highlighted in movies, whether the other viewers across the world know it or not.