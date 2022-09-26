These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?

The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others.

While filming in Central New York back in February Danny Trejo was spotted out and about, which is always exciting. Got me thinking of all the other celebrities that have been seen out and about in 2022. Check out this A List.

Here are some of the celebrities that have been spotted around New York State in 2022. Have you run into any of these actors, musicians or comedians?

Actor Alec Baldwin surprisingly showed up at the New York State Fair in 2022. If you happened to be at Baldwin's mothers booth you just might have seen him.

Country musician Luke Bryan performed at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in August. Prior to the show Bryan had a meal at Max London's Restaurant & Bar in Saratoga.

Rocker Alice Cooper performed at the Palace Theatre in Albany on Friday September 16, 2022. Prior to the show Alice was spotted near Jonathan's Pizza on Pearl Street as well as a local salon and Walmart!

WWE Superstar 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan spent some time in the Adirondacks this Summer with at least 1 stop at Martha's in Queensbury.

Jimmy Fallon showed up at Maloney's Irish Pub in Hammondsport, NY on the 4th of July and jammed with the band High Pines.

Actor/Comedian Kevin James stopped in to Pastabilities Armory Square in Syracuse back in August.

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant has a habit of shopping for vinyl at 'mom & pop' shops while on tour. Prior to Plant's June 3rd show at SPAC he visited Sweet Side Records in Glens Falls.

April of 2022 is around the time that legendary Film Producer Steven Spielberg wandered into Rossi & Sons Deli in Poughkeepsie.

Actor Danny Trejo was in Syracuse in February to film 'It's A Wonderful Binge'. While spending time in Central New York Danny popped up in several locations including Second Chance Diner in Camillus.

