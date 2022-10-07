It’s been almost exactly one year since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film Rust. Hutchins was killed when she was struck by a live round discharged from a gun held by star and producer Alec Baldwin. (Director Joel Souza was injured in the same incident as well.) Amidst a criminal investigation into the incident, Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the producers of the film. But now, per Deadline, that suit has been settled, and filming on Rust will actually move forward, with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, listed as an executive producer on the project.

Hutchins released this statement about the news:

We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.

In an interview in late 2021, Baldwin claimed he had no idea how a live round wound up inside the gun. He also insisted he did not even pull the trigger of the weapon during the incident, and that the gun went off while he was rehearsing a shot and cocking the hammer of the pistol.

Following the announcement of the settlement, Baldwin wrote on Twitter “Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

The state of New Mexico, where the shooting took place, has not made a final decision about who if anyone will be prosecuted in the criminal case stemming from the incident. In August, the district attorney’s office was reportedly seeking the money needed to prosecute up to four individuals in connection with Hutchins’ death.

The Oldest Movies on Netflix in Every Genre Here are the oldest films available on Netflix in a variety of genres. Some are as recent as the late ’90s; others are over 100 years old.