Aldi In New Hartford Looking To Expand

Soon we'll find even more bargains at Aldi in New Hartford!

Aldi in New Hartford is gearing up for a 1,800 SF expansion that includes parking modifications, but there's no word on a timeline for the project.

The New Hartford Planning Board has issued conditional approval for an expansion of Aldi on Seneca Turnpike next to Jay-K in New Hartford. Joe Booth, New Hartford Code Enforcement Officer tells us:

Aldi has received conditional approval pending subject review via Cty 239 and NYS Dot.

Last August, Supermarket News reported that Aldi plans to remodel and expand over 1,300 U.S. stores by 2020. With the expansion, they'll have 20% more 'new' items for sale, they'll boost fresh produce by 40% and expand the dairy, bakery, and meat department.

CEO Jason Hard says:

“More and more consumers are coming into our stores, and their demands are changing quite rapidly. They want more products that are healthier for you. They want more fresh, which is leading us to expand exponentially our fresh produce, fresh meat, and organic products — anything healthier for the consumer.” [ Supermarket News ]

Aldi is currently in a five-year growth program, where they're opening over 800 stores to get to just under 2,500 stores by the end of 2022.