Aldi and Target Pull Peaches From Shelves

First it was romaine lettuce, then it was onions. Now, a fruit that we all know and love is being recalled. Peaches.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a "multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to bagged peaches," according to a food safety alert.

"Many ill people report purchasing bagged peaches sold at certain ALDI stores in several states," the CDC said in its safety alert. "This investigation is ongoing to identify other retailers that might have sold contaminated peaches." Later Thursday afternoon, Target also released information, pulling peaches off the shelves.

ALDI is voluntarily recalling assorted peaches in 20 states from its supplier Wawona Packing Company as a "precautionary measure” due to possible salmonella contamination.. Target is doing the same thing, linking back on their product safety recall page to the Minnesota State Health Department.

Credit: ALDI

Aldi Recall

Product - Packaging - UPC Code

Wawona Peaches 2 lb.- 2 lb. bag - 033383322001

Loose Bulk Peaches - Loose Bulk - N/A

Peaches Organic 2 lb. - 2 lb. bag - 849315000400

Target Recall

Item # - Name - UPC Code

267-03-4038, Peach per pound; 492670340386

266-03-0010, Peach by the each; 204038000005

266-03-0002, 2 lb peach bag; 033383322056

267-50-4044, 2 lb organic peach; 849315000400

267-03-4405, White Peach per pound; 492670344056

Aldi is referring customers with questions about the recall to call Wawona Packing Company at 1-877-722-7554. Target says consumers should "dispose of them (the peaches) immediately" and call Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 for a full refund, which will be given as a Target gift card.

According to the CDC, most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment. Some cases may be severe and could require hospitalization.