One Big CNY Grocer That Was Still Requiring Masks, Changed Their Policy

It seemed every grocery store in the area jumped aboard and followed the guidance of the CDC and Governor Cuomo, except for one. That has changed now.

I know for many, it was a breath of fresh air to be able to go into retailers and grocery stores with the mask down. I didn't realize at first, that is actually really a very good pun. However, Hannaford aired on the side of caution when it came to fully dropping their policy for facial coverings. They had that right, and nobody really could complain about it. Well, it seems they have actually dropped the requirement.

When I went to go grab some tasty food to make a little steak last night I noticed the new sign on the front door to Hannaford. A sign that is not unlike many others you are seeing on the doors of businesses all across Central New York. That sign read that masks no longer will be required should you be fully vaccinated.

I feel like a lot of people even if vaccinated are choosing to keep the mask up. I personally do not have my second shot yet so I still am wearing the mask anyway. I also haven't decided whether or not I am going to still continue to wear a mask once I have passed the two weeks after getting my second shot. The masks certainly do have their pros, and there is sickness going around now that fewer people are making up.

