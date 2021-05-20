One Big Store In Central New York Says You Still Need To Mask Up
It seems a lot of businesses here in CNY are saying you don't need to mask up anymore if you're vaccinated. Well, one bigger store still wants you to.
Look, I know many people that are saying they still plan to wear their face mask regardless of what the CDC and Governor Cuomo say we need to do. I get that, it's been something that's almost become a normal thing since March of 2020. Yesterday when I walked around a supermarket I saw people without the mask it was a little shocking. Only because it's been so long since we have been able to walk around maskless.
Here are some stores locally that say if you're vaccinated, no mask is required.
- Chanatry's
- Price Rite
- Price Chopper
- Wegmans
- CVS
- Walgreens
- Aldi's
- Kinney Drugs
- Stewart's Shop's
- Walmart
- BJ's
- Home Depot
- Target
It seems like an ever-growing list day by day right? Well, one big grocery store in the area still wants you to mask up. That grocery store is Hannaford. I called the customer service desk at the Hannaford on Commercial Drive in New Hartford to ask. The kind woman had said they are still requiring shoppers to wear their face masks regardless of their vaccination status.
I am sure eventually they will change that. But for the moment, if you do go to Hannaford just know to still wear that mask when you're in their store.
