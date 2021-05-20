One Big Store In Central New York Says You Still Need To Mask Up

It seems a lot of businesses here in CNY are saying you don't need to mask up anymore if you're vaccinated. Well, one bigger store still wants you to.

Look, I know many people that are saying they still plan to wear their face mask regardless of what the CDC and Governor Cuomo say we need to do. I get that, it's been something that's almost become a normal thing since March of 2020. Yesterday when I walked around a supermarket I saw people without the mask it was a little shocking. Only because it's been so long since we have been able to walk around maskless.

Here are some stores locally that say if you're vaccinated, no mask is required.

Chanatry's

Price Rite

Price Chopper

Wegmans

CVS

Walgreens

Aldi's

Kinney Drugs

Stewart's Shop's

Walmart

BJ's

Home Depot

Target

It seems like an ever-growing list day by day right? Well, one big grocery store in the area still wants you to mask up. That grocery store is Hannaford. I called the customer service desk at the Hannaford on Commercial Drive in New Hartford to ask. The kind woman had said they are still requiring shoppers to wear their face masks regardless of their vaccination status.

I am sure eventually they will change that. But for the moment, if you do go to Hannaford just know to still wear that mask when you're in their store.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?