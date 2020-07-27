25 Possible COVID-19 Exposures Throughout Utica and Rome
As the number of positive cases in Oneida County is slowing down, there is a long list of potential contact locations.
As Central New York slowly begins to open up for retail business and dining out, we are seeing an increase in where the public could have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus. Please be vigilant about checking these lists daily to keep yourself, family and friends, safe.
PUBLIC NOTICE OF POTENTIAL CONTACT
COVID-19 Public Exposure List 7/26/20
7/14/20
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Place of exposure: Pet Supplies Plus
Address of exposure: 107 Erie Blvd W., Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/28/20
Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: 1790 Black River Blvd, Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/28/20
7/17/20
Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Place of exposure: Dunkin’ Donuts
Address of exposure: 81 Oriskany Blvd., Whitesboro
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/31/20
7/18/20
Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:20 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: 710 Horatio St., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/1/20
7/19/20
Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.
Place of exposure: Hannaford
Address of exposure: 55 Meadow St., Clinton
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/2/20
7/20/20
Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Place of exposure: Marshall’s
Address of exposure: 225 Erie Blvd W., Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20
Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: 1790 Black River Blvd., Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20
Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Dollar General
Address of exposure: 9070 NY-365, Holland Patent
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20
COVID-19 Public Exposure List 7/25/20
7/17/20
Time of exposure: 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee Street, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/31/20
7/18/20
Time of exposure: 10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Place of exposure: Lukin’s Brick Oven Pizza
Address of exposure: 640 Varick Street, Utica
Wore mask: Sometimes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/1/20
Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Place of exposure: Rainbow Shops
Address of exposure: 1154 Mohawk Street, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/1/20
7/20/20
Time of exposure: 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee Street, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/3/20
COVID-19 Public Exposure List 7/24/20
7/17/20
Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: Genesee Street, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/31/20
Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Place of exposure: Aldi
Address of exposure: Oriskany Boulevard, Yorkville
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/31/20
7/19/20
Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
Place of exposure: Save A Lot
Address of exposure: Black River Boulevard N., Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/2/20
7/21 and 7/22/20 (same times both days)
Time of exposure: 8:30 a.m. Genesee Street and Court Street to Shepherd Place bus
3:30 p.m. Genesee Street and Court Street to Sangertown Square bus
8:35 p.m. Sangertown Square to South Street bus
Place of exposure: Centro Bus
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/4/20 and 8/5/20
COVID-19 Public Exposure List 7/23/20
7/13/20
Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Dollar General
Address of exposure: 9070 State Route 356, Holland Patent
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: 7/27/2020
Time of exposure: 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Place of exposure: Holland Patent Health Mart Pharmacy
Address of exposure: 9553 Main St., Holland Patent
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: 7/27/20
7/17/20
Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Place of exposure: BJ’s Wholesale Club
Address of exposure: 400 River Road, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/31/20
Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Place of exposure: Franco’s Pizza & Italian Deli
Address of exposure: 411 Trenton Road, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/31/20
7/20/20
Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Place of exposure: Aldi
Address of exposure: 121 Herkimer Road, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20
Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: North Utica Shopping Center, Auert Ave, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20
Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: Charlie’s Pizza
Address of exposure: 350 Leland Ave, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20
COVID-19 Public Exposure List 7/22/20
7/15/20
Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Rite
Address of exposure: Bleecker Street, Utica
Wore mask: yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/29/20
COVID-19 Public Exposure List 7/20/20
7/15/20
Time of exposure: 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
Place of exposure: Aldi
Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/29/20
COVID-19 Public Exposure List 7/19/20
7/17/20
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Place of exposure: Min Htet Win Oriental Market
Address of exposure: 115 South St., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom monitoring period: 7/31/20
Those who may have been at the above locations on the date and times listed should self-monitor for symptoms for two-weeks from the date of the potential exposure.