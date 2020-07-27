25 Possible COVID-19 Exposures Throughout Utica and Rome

As the number of positive cases in Oneida County is slowing down, there is a long list of potential contact locations.

As Central New York slowly begins to open up for retail business and dining out, we are seeing an increase in where the public could have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus. Please be vigilant about checking these lists daily to keep yourself, family and friends, safe.

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 7/26/20

7/14/20

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Pet Supplies Plus

Address of exposure: 107 Erie Blvd W., Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/28/20

Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1790 Black River Blvd, Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/28/20

7/17/20

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Dunkin’ Donuts

Address of exposure: 81 Oriskany Blvd., Whitesboro

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/31/20

7/18/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: 710 Horatio St., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/1/20

7/19/20

Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: 55 Meadow St., Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/2/20

7/20/20

Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Marshall’s

Address of exposure: 225 Erie Blvd W., Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1790 Black River Blvd., Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: 9070 NY-365, Holland Patent

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 7/25/20

7/17/20

Time of exposure: 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/31/20

7/18/20

Time of exposure: 10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Place of exposure: Lukin’s Brick Oven Pizza

Address of exposure: 640 Varick Street, Utica

Wore mask: Sometimes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/1/20

Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Place of exposure: Rainbow Shops

Address of exposure: 1154 Mohawk Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/1/20

7/20/20

Time of exposure: 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/3/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 7/24/20

7/17/20

Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: Genesee Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/31/20

Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Place of exposure: Aldi

Address of exposure: Oriskany Boulevard, Yorkville

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/31/20

7/19/20

Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Place of exposure: Save A Lot

Address of exposure: Black River Boulevard N., Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 8/2/20

7/21 and 7/22/20 (same times both days)

Time of exposure: 8:30 a.m. Genesee Street and Court Street to Shepherd Place bus

3:30 p.m. Genesee Street and Court Street to Sangertown Square bus

8:35 p.m. Sangertown Square to South Street bus

Place of exposure: Centro Bus

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 8/4/20 and 8/5/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 7/23/20

7/13/20

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: 9070 State Route 356, Holland Patent

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 7/27/2020

Time of exposure: 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Place of exposure: Holland Patent Health Mart Pharmacy

Address of exposure: 9553 Main St., Holland Patent

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 7/27/20

7/17/20

Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Place of exposure: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Address of exposure: 400 River Road, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/31/20

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Place of exposure: Franco’s Pizza & Italian Deli

Address of exposure: 411 Trenton Road, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/31/20

7/20/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Place of exposure: Aldi

Address of exposure: 121 Herkimer Road, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: North Utica Shopping Center, Auert Ave, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Charlie’s Pizza

Address of exposure: 350 Leland Ave, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/3/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 7/22/20

7/15/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Rite

Address of exposure: Bleecker Street, Utica

Wore mask: yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/29/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 7/20/20

7/15/20

Time of exposure: 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Aldi

Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 7/29/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 7/19/20

7/17/20

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Place of exposure: Min Htet Win Oriental Market

Address of exposure: 115 South St., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 7/31/20

Those who may have been at the above locations on the date and times listed should self-monitor for symptoms for two-weeks from the date of the potential exposure.