Aldi Warns Facebook Users In Utica / Rome Of Holiday Scam

If you see a post about Aldi's giving you free food, or money, chances are it's a scam.

The scam post has gone viral claiming to give you $100 in free groceries.

Scammers posing as Aldi, the international grocery chain, posted a bogus promotion on Facebook offering free groceries to anyone who shared the post before 6 p.m. on Sunday."

Cincinnati reports that Aldi has issued a statement on its official Facebook page explaining the offer did not come from or was otherwise authorized by the grocer.

"Looks like another Facebook scam is making its way around. We can confirm it is a scam and the page has no affiliation with Aldi" the company post read.

Aldi worked with Facebook to have the page removed.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

How To Know If Aldi Is Really Giving Away Things

First off, on Facebook, always look for the official blue checkmark to see if the page is legit. Take a look at the follower number, and how active the page is. Scammers have become advanced in how they try and scam you.

Scammer accounts are always advertising free gifts and food boxes for those that click on a link and interact with the social media post. The link will attempt to take your information and scam you. The real Facebook account has a blue checkmark by its name for authenticity.