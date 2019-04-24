Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer Absent at Las Vegas Performance

Aerosmith 's performance Tuesday night (April 23) during the band's Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency was missing the band's longtime drummer, Joey Kramer , both Blabbermouth and Classic Rock have reported. Filling in on the drum kit for the veteran rockers was John Douglas, Kramer's drum technician and assistant.

Aerosmith have yet to publicly address the drummer's absence, but this isn't the first time Kramer has taken a break from performing. In 2014, the musician suffered a heart ailment that forced the band to cancel a gig . The following week, Kramer's son, Jesse Kramer, substituted on the drum throne in place of his father .

This time around, Aerosmith fans are holding out hope that Kramer's health isn't involved in the unexpected absence. On Twitter, one shared a clip of last night's performance with the fill-in drummer, noting that "John Douglas played all the show. That's why I'm asking what happened with [Kramer]." See it below.

Aerosmith have been hampered by other health issues in the past. Last year, guitarist Joe Perry was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed following a performance . (The incident echoed an earlier fall the musician experienced.) In 2017, a health scare for vocalist Steven Tyler resulted in a string of canceled Aerosmith shows .

See the band's upcoming tour dates below.

Aerosmith 2019 North American Tour Dates

April 26 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

June 19 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

June 22 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

June 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

June 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

June 29 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

July 2 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

July 4 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

July 7 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

July 9 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

July 14 - Toronto, Canada @ Roxodus Music Fest

July 19 - Shakopee, Minn. @ Twin Cities Summer Jam

Aug. 8 - Oxon Hill, Md. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Aug. 10 - Oxon Hill, Md. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Aug. 13 - Oxon Hill, Md. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Aug. 21 - Springfield, Mass. @ MGM Springfield

Aug. 24 - Springfield, Mass. @ MGM Springfield

Aug. 26 - Springfield, Mass. @ MGM Springfield

Aug. 29 - Springfield, Mass. @ MGM Springfield

Sept. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

Sept. 23 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

Sept. 26 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

Sept. 28 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

Oct. 1 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

Oct. 3 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

Oct. 6 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

Oct. 8 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

Nov. 14 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

Nov. 14 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

Nov. 14 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

Nov. 14 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

Nov. 14 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

Nov. 14 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

Nov. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

Dec. 1 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM

Dec. 4 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater at Park MGM