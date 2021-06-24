A tragic scene at a Central New York golf course, as it appears an elderly man accidentally drowned in a pond on the course.

State Police say an official autopsy will be conducted on the body to confirm the cause of death, but say it appears the 90-year-old man somehow slipped or lost his footing while trying to retrieve a ball from the water hazard. Troopers have identified the victim as Alan Goldberg of Fayetteville, NY.

At this point, all indications are this was an accidental drowning, State Police said. Goldberg's body was found in approximately eight-feet of murky water, according to a release from the police agency.

The incident happened at Rogue's Roost Golf Course on Route 31, located in the Madison County town of Sullivan.

