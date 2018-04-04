9 Places In Central New York Serving Dollar Margaritas

Dollar margaritas are a requirement with ' spring ' weather like this, here are 9 locations to claim yours in central New York.

The Dollarita returns for the month of April at Applebee's ! It was a huge hit when it debuted last October, and we have no doubt it will be again. The Applebee's website says "Since the DOLLARITA left us in October, it's been just about the only thing we can think about...So we're bringing it back. America's favorite $1 margarita is back. And it's the DOLLARITA." Hooray! We love it! Bet ya can't have just one.

What's a buck get you? A margarita served cold in a frosty 10oz mug made from tequila and margarita mix. Bet ya can't have just one.

Applebee's New Hartford

4755 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413

Applebee's Rome

1794 Black River Blvd., Rome, NY 13440

Applebee's Herkimer
630 W. State Street, Herkimer, NY 13350

Applebee's Dewitt
3189 Erie Blvd.East, Dewitt, NY 13214

Applebee's North Syracuse
628 S Main Street, North Syracuse, NY 13212

Applebee's Oneonta
5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta, NY 13820

Applebee's Liverpool
3975 Route 31, Liverpool, NY 13090

Applebee's Camillus
5241 W. Genessee Street, Camillus, NY 13031

