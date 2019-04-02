Applebee's Grill + Bar locations in Central New York and nationwide are offering a special Drink of the Month for April. It's pretty...um...red.

The special concoction is made with tequila, strawberry and margarita mix and is served on the rocks, along with a TWIZZLERS treat as a garnish. Now, that's a LOT better than a stalk of celery. Here's the best part: the price is only ONE DOLLAR through the month of April at participating Applebee's.

“Applebee’s is all about providing a fun, memorable experience with friends,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “Sippin’ on a STRAWBERRY DOLLARITA through a strawberry-flavored TWIZZLERS straw is just about the coolest and most exciting way to drink a margarita. No question about it.”

