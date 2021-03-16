Utica, Rome, New Hartford Applebee’s Serving Saintly Sips for $5

St. Patrick's Day is almost here. Many in the area went around celebrating this past weekend, some are celebrating in the weekend to come. If you're looking for some cheap drinks to show off your Irish spirit, you can head on over to your local Applebee's location.

Nothing says "I'm lucky" like tasty drinks for only $5. According to Delish, $5 Saintly Sips in honor of St. Patrick's Day and "they're worthy of your pot of gold." You can get them at all the locations here in the Mohawk Valley: New Hartford, Rome and Utica.

First up, they've got the "Tipsy Leprechaun," which is Applebees' take on a Long Island Iced Tea. It's made with Jameson Irish Whiskey, melon liqueur, blue curacao, sweet & sour, and lemon lime soda.

If that doesn't sound like it's up your alley, there's another drink that you can try. it's called the "Pot O’ Gold Colada," which is a frozen piña colada made with Captain Morgan and mango.

Both drinks are served in a pretty large glass, which makes it totally worth the $5 price tag associated with it. Each of these drinks can be yours now through March 29 at participating Applebee's restaurants.

Even if you're celebrating at home this year, you should be be able to order these drinks to-go, which is lucky in its self.

Will you be indulging in these this St. Patrick's Day? Let us know inside our station app.

