Neighborhood heroes are getting another perk for their hard work, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. For the rest of May, Applebee's is offering 50% off discounts on all food purchases for medical professionals, first responders, active duty military and veterans.

In order to receive the discount, neighborhood heroes must call in their orders and mention the promotion. When they go to pick up their order, they must show a valid ID or certification that qualifies them as one of those neighborhood heroes.

The offer is valid at a number of Applebee's locations in the Northeast, including in the Mohawk Valley (Rome, New Hartford, Herkimer, Johnstown, Utica and Oneonta) and in the Syracuse area (Dewitt, Auburn, North Syracuse, Clay/Liverpool, Camillus and Cortland).

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The offer is only valid on pickup orders, and does not include alcohol, tax, gratuity, or gift cards. Find all the details and requirements for Applebee's "Neighborhood Heroes Month" promotion on its website.