Applebee’s In Rome, Utica, New Hartford Serving Festive Drinks

Applebee's in Rome, Utica, New Hartford, Herkimer, and the Syracuse area are gearing up for the holiday season. They have released a line of holiday-themed cocktails called "Sleigh Bell Sips."

For 2020, you'll be able to enjoy a Berry Merry Colada and Reindeer Punch. Both are only $5 for the season.

The Berry Merry Colada is a tropical pina colada twist and strawberry swirl. It’s made with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Midori. Applebee’s Reindeer Punch features Smirnoff Vodka, Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice, and a dash of cherry for an extra bit of sweet and sour.

According to Thrillist, Sleigh Bell Sips are available as To Go orders at participating Applebee’s locations.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Enjoy Three New Items On The 2 for $20 Menu

Applebee’s is also introducing three new items to its 2 for $20 menu. You’ll be able to try the new Southwest Steak Bowl, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, and Fiesta Lima Chicken on the 2 for $20 menu.

Southwest Steak Bowl: Grilled chipotle lime sirloin steak on top of mixed greens and cilantro rice, house-made pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa and guacamole. Topped with chimichurri, tortilla strips, and a fresh lime wedge. Classic Bacon Cheeseburger: A handcrafted all-beef patty topped with American cheese, two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a Brioche bun with fries on the side. Fiesta Lima Chicken: Grilled chicken glazed in a zesty lime sauce and covered in a Mexi-ranch and Cheddar cheese blends served on top of crispy tortilla strips and served with Spanish rice and house-made pico de gallo."

Stop in to Applebee's and enjoy now.