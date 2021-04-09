Applebee’s Locations Release New $5 Drinks for Spring

Applebee's locations in Utica, New Hartford, Rome and beyond are serving up new drinks just in time for spring to put you in a better mood. What makes them great? They're only $5.

The new "Springtime Sips" are now available for customers and if you're a fan of tequila, both of these drinks are for you. At Applebee's. not only is it spring, but it's margarita season! For a limited time, you can try either the Tipsy Shark or the Strawberry Daq-A-Rita for $5.

Sink your teeth into the NEW Tipsy Shark – a Pacific-inspired margarita made with 1800 Reposado Tequila, blue curacao, pineapple juice, and margarita mix topped with a gummy shark. Or, cool off with the NEW Strawberry Daq-A-Rita, a half-margarita, half-daiquiri frozen combination made with 1800 Reposado Tequila, Bacardi, strawberry and margarita mix.

They might be 'Springtime Sips' but the chain is also branding these drinks as "Mucho Cocktails." They're served in these big glasses, which will make you question the $5 price, but it's not too good to be true in this case.

"If you want to have your cake and drink it too, our new Strawberry Daq-A-Rita is just for you. This is your chance to enjoy a daiquiri and a margarita blended together in one big Mucho glass," says Patrick Kirk Vice President of Beverage Innovation at Applebee’s. "Or, if you’d prefer your drink on the rocks with a side of gummy shark, be sure to try the Tipsy Shark – our new ocean-blue margarita made with top-notch tequila. ”

Will you be trying the new drinks, or will you be passing because of the tequila? (Yes, we said passing, not passing out.) Let us know inside our station app.

