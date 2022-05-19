Skip These 4 Colors If You Want Mosquitos To Stay Away In New York

From early spring, through late fall in New York, we get killed by mosquitos. What colors can you wear and not wear that keeps mosquitos away?

Mosquito bites are honestly just part of your spring and summer memories no matter how hard you try to avoid it. Luckily, we live in a day and age of technology and science to see if we can avoid these bites.

Skip These 4 Colors if You Want Mosquitos to Stay Away From You in New York State

According to new research led by scientists at the University of Washington, mosquitos were drawn most to red, orange, black, and cyan.

Wear These 4 Colors Because Mosquitos Generally Avoid It

The same research found that mosquitos ignored green, purple, blue and white.

When a researcher inserted their hand into the chamber wearing a green glove, mosquitos ignored it, even when it was sprayed with CO2."

So it's not too late to switch up your spring and summer colors.

Unfortunately, avoiding mosquitoes isn't as easy as choosing the right color clothing.

According to CBS News, human skin emits a vivid red-orange "signal" to mosquitoes. According to the researchers, it makes it pretty hard to hide completely from these pesky parts of warmer weather. To quote Jurassic Park, life finds a way.

"The shade of your skin doesn’t matter, we are all giving off a strong red signature. Filtering out those attractive colors in our skin, or wearing clothes that avoid those colors, could be another way to prevent a mosquito biting.”

Use this information to your benefit when the warmer weather strikes in New York.

Beautiful Plants That Also Keep The Bugs Away Did you know there are plenty of plants that offer protection from mosquitoes, spiders, house flys and more? Yes, check out these natural bug repellants that are affordable and available now.

Top 6 Stupidest Bugs We Won't Miss During Central New York Winters Central New York's winters give us a brief reprieve from some pretty awful bugs.