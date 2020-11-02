Over 100 Applebee’s and IHOP Closing Before the End of the Year

The coronavirus pandemic is causing Applebee's and IHOP to close their doors on more than 100 restaurants before the end of the year.

The impact of COVID-19 and government restrictions negatively impacted businesses all over the country.

It's no surprise, restaurant sales declined at both Applebee’s and IHOP, along with every other restaurant in the country.

The lack of customers while restaurants were forced to shut down has resulted in million in lost revenue. Dine Brands, the parent company for Applebee's and IHOP plans to close several stores.

15 Applebee's restaurants will be closed in fourth quarter of 2020. Around 100 IHOP restaurants will close in the next six months.

“We continue to execute on our strategy to stabilize our business and restore growth, which resulted in both brands delivering continued improvements during this challenging time for our industry," said Steve Joyce, Chief Executive Officer of Dine Brands Global, Inc in a press release.

Delivery and curb side pickup helped keep most businesses afloat until restrictions were eased, allowing in dining service. "While consumer behavior has shifted due to the pandemic, we are committed to providing our guests with a safe environment to dine and look forward to welcoming them back," said Joyce.

No word on what locations will close. There are three in the Utica/Rome area, one in Consumer Square in New Hartford, on in the Riverside Center in Utica and one in Mohawk Acres in Rome. IHOP is located on French Road in New Hartford.

