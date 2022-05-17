It's no secret that Upstate New Yorkers tend to look at our Big Apple brethren with a bit of disdain. "NYC isn't a good representation of what the rest of the state is," is a common talking point up here. And New York City folk, of course, tend to forget that there's a huge area of the state that doesn't revolve around them.

You'll find a plethora of examples of what's different about our two areas. But what about the things we actually have in common? That's talked about far less.

But I really thought about this for awhile, and I was able to come up with 5 things Upstate New Yorkers have in common with Downstaters:

1.) WE'RE BOTH PASSIONATE ABOUT OUR FOOD

Whether its the pizza and mile-high deli sandwiches of New York City, or the garbage plates, chicken riggies and other regional dishes found Upstate, New Yorkers of all walks of life love their food. And we both have very strong opinions on where to get The Best _____ In the State.

2.) WE'RE BOTH TERRIBLE DRIVERS

Upstaters and Downstaters can't drive worth a $%!&*. We're both terrible at it -- in different ways, of course. NYC'ers drive like maniacs, and Upstaters just completely forget the rules of the road. Oh, and nobody signals. Nobody. Signals.

3.) WE BOTH AGREE THE JETS ARE HORRIBLE

Not even Jets fans are Jets fans.

4.) WE BOTH AGREE THAT OUR TAXES ARE A NIGHTMARE

New Yorkers pay the highest taxes in the United States, and yet our roads are still filled with axle-cracking potholes. What is going on here?

5.) WE'RE BOTH HAUNTED BY THE GHOST OF BILLY FUCCILLO

Billy Fuccillo made a HUUUUGGGEEE impact on the TV commercial landscape with his stupid catchphrase. They could be seen everywhere in New York state, and even beyond. And we're all still saying "HUUUUUGGGGEEEE, Tom, HUUUUUGGGEEEE."

What do you think-- are there more things we have in common with our New York City neighbors?

