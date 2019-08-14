5 Drive-In Theaters Every CNYer Should Visit This Summer

Drive-in theaters are a slice out of the 50s and 60s and there's actually a surprising number across New York that are keeping the nostalgic tradition alive and well. While there are 27 across the state, here are the five closest to Central New York.

1. Midway Drive-In: Fulton, NY

2475 NYS Route 48 Fulton, NY

(315) 343-0211

2. El Rancho Drive-In: Palatine Bridge, NY

6070 Route 5 Palatine Bridge, NY

(518)-883-5735

3. Finger Lakes Drive-In: Auburn, NY

1064 Clark Street Road Aurelius, NY

(315)-370-7780

4. Valley Brook Drive-In: Lyons Falls

Burdicks Xing, Lyons Falls, NY

(315) 348-6315

5. Unadilla Drive-In: Unadilla, NY

1706 State Highway 7 Unadilla, NY

(607)-369-2000

Looking for a different drive-in? We've got you covered. Search this map for all of the drive-in theaters across New York.