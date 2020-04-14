Buy Your Very Own Drive-In Movie Theatre in Upstate New York

This could be the ultimate coronavirus investment: a drive-in theatre. Social distance and see the latest releases.

Earlier this week, Governor Cuomo suggested he might allow the re-opening of drive-in theatres in New York state, making this 4-screen drive-in in Coxsackie, NY a great buy.

Credit: Keller Williams Hudson Valley United

The Hi-Way Drive-In Theatre has been part of the community for a long while, and the owners are hoping for just the right buyer.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"The full service drive-in theater boasts a full menu snack bar, clean handicap accessible restrooms, double features on each of the 4 screens, clean & well maintained grounds with plenty of parking for your guests (600 spaces), digital presentation & sound experience broadcasting over FM car stereos," says the listing on Loopnet.com.

The drive-in is listed for $975,000 by Keller-Williams Hudson Valley United.