Drive-In Movie Sells Out for CNY Farm, More Events Being Planned

A Central New York farm is switching gears to drive-in movies during the shutdown, and its first event has already sold out.

Governor Cuomo announced that drive-in movie theatres would be allowed to open as part of phase one, while other movie theaters are expected to remain closed for several more weeks. This prompted a Central New York venue to think outside the barn.

Arlington Acres is a 100-acre farm in Lafayette, with a 2,500 sq. foot barn that's used to hosting weddings and other events. Owner Katie Jerome says "When the going gets tough, the tough get creative!" Instead of weddings with hundreds of guests, the farm has temporarily shifted to drive-in movies.

Their first event, limited to 100 vehicles, has already sold out its May 23rd date. "Our first drive-in movie night is SOLD OUT. Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate drive up admission so please do not try to come without a ticket," the farm posted on Facebook.

There's good news though, they're planning on hosting more events like this one. You can get on a wait list, and you can sign up for their movie newsletter at arlingtonacresevents.com/movies.

There are several drive-in movie theaters open in and around upstate New York, but you may have to drive a ways from Utica.