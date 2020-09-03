Take the Kids to This Drive-In Movie Marathon in Central New York
Are you ready for a drive-in movie marathon? Get ready to settle in and catch some of your classic favorites on the big screen, a little over an hour from Utica.
This Labor Day weekend, head to the Midway Drive-In for a 3-day movie marathon. Friday, September 4 is a triple feature, and then on Saturday and Sunday, the drive-in will screen movies from sundown to sunrise, with 5 films on deck for each night. The theater is located in Minetto, between Oswego and Fulton.
The Midway Drive-in is New York's longest continually operating drive-in movie theater.
What better way to mark the end of summer?
Admission is $9.00 for ages 12 +, $4.00 ages 7-11, and children 6 and under are free. A single admission ticket will get you in for all the movies on a given night. (You can't even rent them online for that little.)
Cash sale tickets will be available at the theater throughout each evening, but due to a glitch in the online ticketing system they're using this season, credit/debit ticket sales will close at 8:00pm for each evening's shows. The snack bar is cash only.
Here's the movie line up for each evening:
FRIDAY (9/4)
8:00pm - THE MUPPET MOVIE (1979) [G]
9:45pm - JURASSIC PARK (1993) [PG-13]
12:10am - JAWS (1975) [PG]
SATURDAY (9/5) & SUNDAY (9/6)
8:00pm - THE MUPPET MOVIE (1979) [G]
9:45pm - JURASSIC PARK (1993) [PG-13]
12:10am - JAWS (1975) [PG]
2:20am - THE THING (1982) [R]
4:20am - ANIMAL HOUSE (1978) [R]