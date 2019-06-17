Sign Up Now For The 49th Annual Honor America Days 5K Parade Run

Did you know that the Honor America Days 5k Parade Run is the oldest in Oneida County? Get ready to run in Central New York.

The Honor America Day Race has runners from ages 8 to 80 who participate in this family-friendly event. This event is scheduled for Saturday July 27th and follows the parade route in Rome.

There are awards, prize money, and more. The prize money is the following: $200 each, 1st male and female, $100 each, 2nd male and female, $75 each, 3rd male and female, $75 each, 1st male and female masters (40 & over).

Pre-registration costs, on or before July 26, 2019, are $20.00. The day of the race it is $25. You can find all the info online .