See Niagara Falls like never before; from a zip line at night!

Fly at speeds of 40 mph over Niagara Falls on four parallel ziplines, travelling 220 feet above the wide river gorge. And for the first time, you can experience the thrill after dark. Enjoy the falls illuminated in a cascade of colors and get up close to the fireworks if you zip during any of the scheduled fireworks display.

Pricing:

Day Zips: $59.99

Night Zips: $69.00

Keep in mind this is in Canadian dollars.

Photo Credit - WildPlay

In addition to ziplining over the Falls at WildPlay, there are three different courses you can tackle with log ladders, cargo nets, rope swings, tightropes, swinging logs, wobbly bridges, and more suspended surprises that gradually become higher and more challenging.

Pricing:

Classic from $39.99

Extreme (Classic Course add-on) $9.99

Kids $19.99 (includes two rounds).

Get more details at Wildplay.com/niagarafalls .