Was This The Grossest Father’s Day Gift Ever?

Like many Dads across the nation, I got to relax and spend time with my family on Father's Day. However, this has to be the grossest moment I've ever had in my entire life.

If you are grossed out easily, I'm going to give you the chance to click away. Seriously, this story made me gag when it happened.

Are you ready? This is hands down the grossest Father's Day gift on the face of the planet.

For Father's Day I got to relax and unwind at home. One of my goals for the day, after spending time with my kids and wife, was to lay down and relax. This is something I rarely do, and had it set in my mind I wanted to lay down for a little bit. Not even to nap, but just to relax.

I'm laying on my bed with my favorite weighted blanket when my dog Harper joins me. She lays down for a few minutes by my feet, then decided to throw up all over my blanket. That's not even the grossest part. Seriously.

So I get up and get ready to clean up the mess when I examine the throw up. I watched her throw up and noticed a rather large chunk of black come out. I assumed it was from the cat litter box, as this has been a new favorite of hers to try and get into.

I get up close and get ready to clean it, and what do I find? A whole mouse. My dog threw up a whole mouse on my blanket. She swallowed a whole mouse, and just threw it up on me.

Yes, a whole mouse. I watched it come out, as it probably came in.

That will be hands down the grossest Fathers Day moment the rest of my life.