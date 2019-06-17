Guns N’ Roses Announce New 2019 Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses' Not in This Lifetime tour seems to be never-ending at this point, as they've just announced eight new 2019 tour dates in addition to their fall festival performances.

The new tour leg kicks off Sept. 25 in Charlotte, N.C. GN'R will also be bringing the jungle to Jacksonville, Fla., Wichita, Kan., Lincoln, Neb., Oklahoma City, Okla., Salt Lake City, Utah and Las Vegas, Nev. Tickets go on sale June 21 and can be purchased here.

The Not in this Lifetime tour is considered the second-highest grossing tour of all time, bringing in roughly $563 million from 2016 to the end of 2018. Earlier this year, the band announced several headlining performances at festivals like Louder than Life, Voodoo Music Experience and more.

In addition to touring, the band has apparently started working on new music as well, confirmed by Slash at the end of May. Though Guns N' Roses released Chinese Democracy in 2008, this will be the first new music Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan will have worked on together since the mid-'90s.

Guns N' Roses 2019 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 25 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Sept. 28 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival

Oct. 1 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Oct. 4 - Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits

Oct. 7 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Oct. 11 - Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits

Oct. 15 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Oct. 13 - Manchester, Tenn. @ Exit 111 Festival

Oct. 23 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

Oct. 25 - New Orleans, La. @ Voodoo Festival

Oct. 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Nov. 1 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Nov. 2 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace