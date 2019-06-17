New York State Fair Searching For National Anthem Singers

The New York State Fair begins each day of the fair with a live performance of the National Anthem. Which means they need 13 performances, from solo singers to choruses and vocal renditions to instrumentals. Here's how to be one of the 13.

The Anthem performances are on the Chevy Court stage each day of the fair, August 21 through September 2 at about 9:55 in the morning. Performers receive free admission to the fair and parking passes.

Performers are chosen through The Star Spangled Challenge . Shoot a video of you or your group performing the 1st verse of the Anthem. Then upload it to the Fair's Facebook contest page . If you don't have an account, entries can be emailed to, statefairideas@agriculture.ny.gov. Include your full name, address, and daytime phone number.

Winners and finalists from prior years may not enter again. Deadline for entry is July 4, get more info at the Fair's website .