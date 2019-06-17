Sebastian Maniscalco Adds 3rd Syracuse Show

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has added a third show in Syracuse this October. He will perform at the Landmark Theatre on Saturday, October 26th at 7PM.

He’s also scheduled to perform two shows on Friday, October 25th, at 7PM and 9:30PM; the second show was added after the first sold out.

Warning this next clip has NSFW language around the 3 minute mark.

Tickets for the third show on October 26th go on sale Friday, June 21st at 10AM through Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the Landmark box office . Prices range from $39.75 to $99.75; additional fees may apply.